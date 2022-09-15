NYC again rejects council members' calls to terminate Trump golf license

Council members have slammed the hosting of an upcoming Saudi-backed tournament.

The New York City Parks Department has again rejected calls by members of the city council to terminate the Trump Organization's license to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx.

Council members on Thursday called for the "immediate termination" of the Trump Organization's license to operate the golf course at Ferry Point Park, a month before it's scheduled to host a women's tournament underwritten by Saudi Arabia.

City officials previously said they could not "unreasonably withhold approval" for the course to host the October event.

"The Trump-operated golf course hosting a golf tournament sponsored by the Saudi government just weeks after the 21st anniversary of this country's most devastating event ever is insensitive to say the least," Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said Thursday.

The tournament, part of the women's Aramco Team Series, has close ties to the Saudi government but is separate from the LIV Golf tour that has poached players from the PGA Tour.

Council member Shekar Krishnan called the tournament "so offensive to the families of 9/11."

Golf carts prepared for opening day sit at the Trump Links golf course in the Bronx borough of New York, March 31, 2015. Bloomberg via Getty Images

But a New York City Parks Department representative said the city would continue to honor its contract with former President Donald Trump's namesake company.

"As we've told Chair Krishnan and his colleagues in the City Council, ending the contract we inherited would require the city to pay up to tens of millions of dollars to the Trump Organization, an outcome no one wants," a department spokesperson said in a statement. "We agree with the chairman on the desired outcome to cancel both this tournament and the overarching license agreement, and hope in the future he seeks a productive partnership on the issue."

In April, a New York state judge upheld Trump's right to continue to operate the course after former Mayor Bill de Blasio attempted to terminate Trump's operating license following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Trump Organization called the effort to terminate the company's operating license "nothing more than a political vendetta."