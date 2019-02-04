NYPD arrest suspect in fatal shooting on NYC subway platform

Feb 4, 2019, 1:07 PM ET
PHOTO: Police are stationed outside the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue 7 train subway station in Queens,New York, Feb. 3, 2019. A man died on the subway platform after he was shot in the head while arguing with two men who fled on foot, police said.PlayJeenah Moon/The New York Times via Redux
WATCH Police arrest suspect, seek another in fatal shooting on NYC subway platform

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on a subway platform in New York City on Sunday.

When police responded to the No. 7 train subway station at 90th Street and Elmhurst Avenue around 12:30 p.m., they found an unresponsive male on the platform with a gunshot wound to the head, the NYPD said in a statement.

(MORE: Pit bull attacks woman on subway after altercation)

Police have arrested a 26-year-old suspect and a second suspect is being sought, a source told ABC News on Monday. The circumstances surrounding the arrest were not immediately clear.

PHOTO: The entrance of the No. 7 train at 90th Street and Elmhurst Avenue in Queens, New York, is pictured after a man was fatally shot on the subway platform on Feb. 3.WABC
The entrance of the No. 7 train at 90th Street and Elmhurst Avenue in Queens, New York, is pictured after a man was fatally shot on the subway platform on Feb. 3.

PHOTO: Police are stationed outside the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue 7 train subway station in Queens,New York, Feb. 3, 2019. A man died on the subway platform after he was shot in the head while arguing with two men who fled on foot, the police said.Jeenah Moon/The New York Times via Redux
Police are stationed outside the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue 7 train subway station in Queens,New York, Feb. 3, 2019. A man died on the subway platform after he was shot in the head while arguing with two men who fled on foot, the police said.

The killing may have been gang-related and possibly connected to MS-13, the source said.

Video circulating on social media showed two men beating up a man on the subway platform as witnesses screamed in the background and others tried to intervene.

PHOTO: Police are stationed outside the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue 7 train subway station in Queens,New York, Feb. 3, 2019. A man died on the subway platform after he was shot in the head while arguing with two men who fled on foot, police said.Jeenah Moon/The New York Times via Redux
Police are stationed outside the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue 7 train subway station in Queens,New York, Feb. 3, 2019. A man died on the subway platform after he was shot in the head while arguing with two men who fled on foot, police said.

(MORE: Man finds $10,000 in Chanel bag on New York City subway platform)

A man wearing a multi-colored scarf is then seen holding what appears to be a firearm in his right hand. The victim gets up and tries to run away.

The gunman fired six rounds, ABC New York station WABC reported. Simon Lee, an owner of a nearby business, told WABC that people rushed into his store for safety.

(MORE: Wife witnesses husband pushed in front of subway train)

"We just heard gunshots and then people rushed downstairs, and then even one girl was crying, and I guess she saw it, rushing into my store and ran into the back," Lee said.

The victim has not been identified, according to police.

Comments