Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on a subway platform in New York City on Sunday.

When police responded to the No. 7 train subway station at 90th Street and Elmhurst Avenue around 12:30 p.m., they found an unresponsive male on the platform with a gunshot wound to the head, the NYPD said in a statement.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old suspect and a second suspect is being sought, a source told ABC News on Monday. The circumstances surrounding the arrest were not immediately clear.

The killing may have been gang-related and possibly connected to MS-13, the source said.

Video circulating on social media showed two men beating up a man on the subway platform as witnesses screamed in the background and others tried to intervene.

A man wearing a multi-colored scarf is then seen holding what appears to be a firearm in his right hand. The victim gets up and tries to run away.

Person of interest in fatal shooting at 90th St/ Elmhurst Ave. 7 train subway station in Jackson Heights, Queens. pic.twitter.com/MfqvDKIzGi — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 3, 2019

The gunman fired six rounds, ABC New York station WABC reported. Simon Lee, an owner of a nearby business, told WABC that people rushed into his store for safety.

"We just heard gunshots and then people rushed downstairs, and then even one girl was crying, and I guess she saw it, rushing into my store and ran into the back," Lee said.

The victim has not been identified, according to police.