NYPD issues warnings of antisemitic hate ahead of Jewish High Holidays

The NYPD issued a warning on Friday regarding law enforcement concerns of possible antisemitism as the Jewish community around the world enters the High Holiday period.

The High Holidays begin Friday night with the start of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, while Yom Kippur begins on Sept. 24.

Police and intelligence agencies noted as part of their concerns the heightened environment of threats of violence currently facing the Jewish community in New York, Israel and around the world during the holiday season.

"In recent years, malicious actors demonstrating anti-Semitic sentiments have targeted Jewish people or institutions in several high-profile attacks and disrupted plots, underscoring the enduring threat posed to faith-based communities, particularly surrounding holidays of symbolic significance," according to a confidential NYPD threat assessment issued to law enforcement agencies and obtained by ABC News.

"Several of these high-profile acts of anti-Semitic violence have occurred in the New York/New Jersey area," the assessment also notes.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force documented 108 hate crime incidents targeting the Jewish community from January 1 through June 27, 2023, according to the assessment.

"As hate crimes against Jewish people have accounted for the largest number of such crimes so far this year, elevated vigilance remains critical during the High Holidays," the assessment read.

The Anti-Defamation League found antisemitic incidents increased by more than 30% in 2022 compared to 2021, according to a March report published by the anti-hate and anti-bias advocacy group.

The report counted 3,697 antisemitic incidents in 2022 -- the highest total since the ADL began tabulating such incidents in 1979. Those incidents mark a 36% increase from the 2,717 incidents the organization tabulated during the previous year, which was the historic high at the time. Reported incidents range from harassment to vandalism and assaults on individuals.

Israel's National Security Council has also issued a travel alert ahead of the High Holidays, encouraging increased precautions for Israelis leaving the country.