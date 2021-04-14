Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be charged with second-degree manslaughter

Kim Potter, the white police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, will be charged with second-degree manslaughter, the Washington County Attorney said Wednesday.

Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, submitted her resignation on Tuesday following Sunday's fatal shooting. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said Tuesday that he had not yet accepted Potter's resignation.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon also submitted his resignation Tuesday.

A second-degree manslaughter conviction in Minnesota carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Wright, a father to a 2-year-old boy, was driving in Brooklyn Center, just outside of Minneapolis, when he was stopped by police Sunday afternoon. The officers initially pulled him over for an expired registration tag on his car but determined during the traffic stop that he had an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant, according to Gannon.

As police tried to take him into custody, Wright got back into the car and Potter fired her gun, striking him.

Gannon said Potter intended to deploy her Taser instead of her gun when she "accidentally" shot Wright.

In a resignation letter to city officials on Tuesday, Potter wrote, "I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.