Officer who shot, killed Daunte Wright and Brooklyn Center police chief both resign

Police officer Kim Potter resigned from her position Tuesday after shooting and killing Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, at a traffic stop on Sunday, officials in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, announced.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon also submitted his resignation Tuesday, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott announced at a press conference.

Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, submitted her resignation effective immediately.

In a letter to city officials, Potter wrote, "I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately."

The mayor said, "We did not ask her to resign, that was a decision she made."

Wright, father to a 2-year-old boy, was driving in Brooklyn Center, about 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis, when he was stopped by police Sunday afternoon. The officers initially pulled him over for an expired registration tag on his car but determined during the traffic stop that he had an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant, Gannon said.

As police tried to take him into custody, Wright got back into the car and Potter fired her gun, striking him. Gannon said Potter intended to deploy her Taser instead of her gun when she "accidentally" shot Wright.

In body camera video, which was released at a Monday press conference, Gannon said Potter could be heard warning Wright that she was going to deploy her Taser.

"However, the officer drew their handgun instead of their Taser," Gannon told reporters Monday. "It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet. This appears to me, from what I viewed and the officer's reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright."

Potter can be heard in the video yelling, "Holy s---, I just shot him!"

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

The mayor tweeted Tuesday that he's asking the governor to reassign the case to the Minnesota attorney general's office to "ensure transparency."

Commander Tony Gruenig has been named acting police chief. He's been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 19 years, according to the mayor.

Potter's attorney, Earl Gray, had no further comment Tuesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

