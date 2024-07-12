Officer on motorcycle struck, killed by alleged drug-impaired driver

Officer Matthew Bowen is survived by his wife and two sons.

A police officer on a motorcycle was struck and killed by an alleged drug-impaired driver during a traffic stop in Northern California, according to authorities.

Vacaville motorcycle officer Matthew Bowen was conducting a traffic stop Thursday morning when he was hit from behind by another car, the California Highway Patrol said.

Bowen was taken to a hospital where he died, authorities said.

The suspect, 24-year-old Serena C.J. Rodriguez, allegedly tried to run away from the scene, but she was stopped by bystanders who witnessed the crash, the highway patrol said.

An undated photo of Vacaville police officer Matthew Bowen who was killed in the line of duty on July 11, 2024. Vacaville Police Dept./Facebook

Authorities determined that Rodriguez was driving "while under the influence of drugs," the highway patrol said.

She was arrested on charges of homicide and driving under the influence causing injury and/or death, the CHP said.

Vacaville police officers are now mourning Bowen, who they said is survived by his wife, two sons, his parents and a brother.

"He has served with the highest level of dedication and honor, and his loss is deeply felt by the Department, the City and the community," Vacaville police said.

Bowen joined the Vacaville Police Department one year ago. He previously was an officer with the nearby Concord Police Department, Vacaville police said.