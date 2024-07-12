Officials said they received a report of a helicopter crash into the ocean.

Helicopter carrying 3 in Kauai believed to have crashed into ocean: Officials

A helicopter carrying three people in Kauai, Hawaii, has crashed, according to state officials.

Officials said they received a report of a helicopter crash into the ocean around 1:20 p.m. local time. The crash was reported near the Hanakoa Valley along Na Pali Coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency, the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, personnel with the Ocean Safety Bureau, and the Kaua‘i Police Department all responded to the incident.

Officials said there was no confirmed information about injuries or victims.

An FAA spokesperson said preliminary information indicates the type of helicopter involved was a Robinson R44.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB in charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.