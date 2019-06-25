Orlando Police Officer Alex Kipp thought his work day was done, only to return home to find his toddler driving on the wrong side of the road.

When Officer Kipp asked his daughter, Talynn, for her license and registration, she laughed in his face, as seen in video tweeted by the Orlando PD.

Orlando Police via Twitter

"I don't believe this is a laughing matter," Kipp said in response, which just prompted Talynn to giggle some more.

In the end, Talynn caught a lucky break. Her father let her off with just a warning.