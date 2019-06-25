Officer 'pulls over' toddler daughter for driving on the wrong side of the road

Jun 25, 2019, 6:58 PM ET
PHOTO: An Orlando police officer returned home from work and found his toddler daughter "driving on the wrong side of the road."PlayOrlando Police via Twitter
WATCH Toddler catches lucky break from cop dad

Orlando Police Officer Alex Kipp thought his work day was done, only to return home to find his toddler driving on the wrong side of the road.

When Officer Kipp asked his daughter, Talynn, for her license and registration, she laughed in his face, as seen in video tweeted by the Orlando PD.

PHOTO: An Orlando police officer returned home from work and found his toddler daughter driving on the wrong side of the road. Orlando Police via Twitter
An Orlando police officer returned home from work and found his toddler daughter "driving on the wrong side of the road."

"I don't believe this is a laughing matter," Kipp said in response, which just prompted Talynn to giggle some more.

(MORE: Dad films son's excitement to be picked up from preschool every day for a month and the compilation is adorable)

In the end, Talynn caught a lucky break. Her father let her off with just a warning.