Dad films son's excitement to be picked up from preschool every day for a month and the compilation is adorable

Jun 19, 2019, 2:19 PM ET
PHOTO: A father filmed his sons excitement at being picked up from preschool every day for a month.PlayProjex Santana via Storyful
WATCH Dad films son's excitement at preschool pickup every day for a month

A child's excitement is contagious and when it's directed toward you, it's something you'd probably wish to see over and over.

PHOTO: A father filmed his sons excitement at being picked up from preschool every day for a month. Projex Santana via Storyful
A father filmed his son's excitement at being picked up from preschool every day for a month.

A father in Maryland did just that. Projex Santana, an R&B singer from Prince George County, recorded his son's adorable reaction to being picked up from preschool every day for a month. Santana posted the video to Twitter on the most fitting day: Father's Day.

(MORE: This 3-year-old beekeeper is sweeter than honey)

The sweet compilation shows his son dropping everything the moment he sees Santana walking into the room and screaming "Daddy!"

On a tweet accompanying the video, Santana wrote, “The excitement on my son’s face when I pick him up is so refreshing."