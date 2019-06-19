A child's excitement is contagious and when it's directed toward you, it's something you'd probably wish to see over and over.

Projex Santana via Storyful

A father in Maryland did just that. Projex Santana, an R&B singer from Prince George County, recorded his son's adorable reaction to being picked up from preschool every day for a month. Santana posted the video to Twitter on the most fitting day: Father's Day.

The sweet compilation shows his son dropping everything the moment he sees Santana walking into the room and screaming "Daddy!"

On a tweet accompanying the video, Santana wrote, “The excitement on my son’s face when I pick him up is so refreshing."