The "hostile" crowd was deemed an unlawful assembly late, the LAPD said.

Officers clash with 'hostile' baseball fans in Los Angeles after Dodgers win World Series, police say

Baseball fans who had gathered in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the Dodgers' World Series victory threw projectiles and fireworks at officers who were attempting to disperse them, police said.

The "hostile" crowd, which had been gathered near 9th and Flower streets, was deemed an unlawful assembly late on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said on social media.

A police officer shoots a foam bullet at a Dodgers fan on the street during celebrations after the Los Angeles Dodgers' victory over the New York Yankees to win the World Series in Los Angeles, California, Oct. 30, 2024. Daniel Cole/Reuters

"Leave the area immediately and follow all officers orders," the department said on social media.

As police ordered the dispersal, the crowds began moving east, heading toward 8th Street, police said.

A Dodgers fan reacts as police officers advance on the street after the Los Angeles Dodgers' victory over the New York Yankees to win the World Series in Los Angeles, California, Oct. 30, 2024. Daniel Cole/Reuters

"Various projectiles are being thrown at LAPD Officers in the area of Olympic & Grand," the department added. "Extra resources are responding to that area to assist. If you are on the street, at or adjacent to that intersection, leave the area immediately & follow officers orders."

Police said they had also received reports of looting nearby.

Mayor Karen Bass earlier had warned that "violence will not be tolerated" as the city celebrated its win over the New York Yankees.

"LAPD is currently on tactical alert and has activated a strategic plan to protect communities and businesses," she said, "which includes proactive deployment and a coordinated strategy with regional partners to ensure that all Angelenos are able to celebrate safely."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.