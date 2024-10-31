Los Angeles Dodgers win the 2024 World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series.

The Dodgers clinched their second World Series title in the last five years by beating the Yankees 7-6 in Game 5 on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Coming back from a five-run deficit, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernández managed to even the score in the fifth inning.

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate as the they defeat the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Wednesday's win marked the Dodgers' eighth title in franchise history, their first since the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and their first in a full season since 1988.

