Oklahoma woman fined after bragging to game warden about killing deer on dating app

Jan 9, 2019, 6:53 PM ET
PHOTO: A woman unknowingly told an Oklahoma game warden she had illegally shot a deer while they were having a conversation on a dating app. Oklahoma Game Wardens shared the messages and photo on their Facebook page. Oklahoma Game Wardens
A woman unknowingly told an Oklahoma game warden she had illegally killed a deer while they were having a conversation on a dating app. Oklahoma Game Wardens shared the messages and photos from the dating app on their Facebook page.

People are often warned to be careful about what they post on social media. One Oklahoma woman found out the hard way that the same goes for dating apps.

The woman paid deerly when she told a man matched with on the dating app Bumble about killing a deer illegally, not realizing the match on the other end was an Oklahoma game warden.

The woman, who officials did not name, bragged about shooting a “bigo buck” to her dating app match, Cannon Harrison, a game warden for McIntosh County, then revealed she used a spotlight to help her kill it. After Harrison asked for pictures, the woman sent photos of the dead deer, at least one of which featured someone holding it by the antlers.

PHOTO: A woman unknowingly told an Oklahoma game warden she had illegally killed a deer while they were having a conversation on a dating app. Oklahoma Game Wardens shared the messages and photos from the dating app on their Facebook page.Oklahoma Game Wardens
A woman unknowingly told an Oklahoma game warden she had illegally killed a deer while they were having a conversation on a dating app. Oklahoma Game Wardens shared the messages and photos from the dating app on their Facebook page.

(MORE: Native American tribe member who killed elk to feed family asks Supreme Court to throw out poaching conviction)

Harrison told ABC News that only hunting through archery was allowed, but the woman told him she had her spotlight fixated on the deer and then shot it. According to the hunting guide from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, deer archery season is set to run from Oct. 1, 2018 through Jan. 15, 2019.

Harrison said he was “in disbelief” when the Bumble conversation went the direction it did. He said he searched on social media and was able to find who she was, as well as a phone number and address for her.

(MORE: Idaho Fish and Game commissioner resigns over graphic pictures from African hunting trip)

He then went to visit the woman in his capacity as a game warden the next morning.

Harrison told ABC News the woman realized he was her Bumble match about 30 minutes after their initial interview. The woman and another man were fined a combined total of $2,400 for the deer-killing incident.

Harrison shared screenshots of the conversation, which took place in December, on the Oklahoma Game Warden's Facebook page on Jan. 6.

Comments