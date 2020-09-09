Oregon governor issues emergency declaration over wildfires In California, the Creek Fire is 152,000 acres and 0% contained.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act as wildfires continue to spread throughout the state.

There are at least 35 active fires, with more than 367,279 acres burning in the state, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.

"Wind continues to fuel the wildfires, with devastating consequences across Oregon," Brown said in a statement Tuesday night. "People's homes, lives & land are at risk. If you are in an evacuation area, please pay close attention & listen to local calls to evacuate — this can save your life & the lives of our firefighters."

The Oregon fires, including the Beachie Creek, Lionshead, Holiday Farm and Alameda fires, have forced thousands to evacuate.

"For people and families in the evacuation areas, please listen to local calls to evacuate as needed — these lifesaving measures can protect the lives of you and your loved ones, as well as our firefighters," Brown said.

The Beachie Creek Fire is 132,450 acres and is 0% contained, while the Lionshead Fire is 91,754 acres and is only 5% contained.

In neighboring California, the fires are also proving to be just as unrelenting. More than 14,000 firefighters are currently battling the blazes across millions of acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

So far this year, the state has had 7,606 fires and 2.3 million acres burned. In 2019, California had 4,927 fires and 118,000 acres burned, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The destructive Creek Fire near Fresno, California, is burning at least 152,833 acres and is 0% contained as of 4 a.m. ET. The Creek Fire, the cause of which is still under investigation, has destroyed 65 structures and has forced many evacuations in Fresno County due to an "immediate threat to life."

The El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino, California, is 19% contained and is burin 11,259 acres. The Valley Fire near San Diego is 17,565 acres is 11% contained.

At least 36 structures have been destroyed by the Valley Fire, with nine others damaged. Two injuries have been reported. The fire has forced several nearby communities to evacuate.

More than 10,000 acres are burning near the Angeles National Forest due to the Bobcat Fire, which is 0% contained. Residents and forest visitors have been evacuated from Big Santa Anita Canyon, Mt. Wilson, San Gabriel Canyon, and Monrovia Canyon.

The Sheep Fire near the Plumas National Forest is 29,570 acres but is 90% contained. Authorities say this fire was caused by lightning.

ABC News' Leah Larosa contributed to this report.