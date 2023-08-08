Oregon residents pumped over new gas station law

"Start Here" followed a Portland resident as she pumped her own fuel.

Oregon motorists can now pump their own gas for the first time in 72 years, following a new law ending the decades-old ban on self-serve gas stations.

Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill on August 4 that allows people across the state to choose to grab a nozzle or let an attendant pump their fuel. The law makes New Jersey the only state that does not allow drivers to pump their own gas.

A customer fills up their car with gas at a gas station, Aug. 4, 2023, in Portland, Ore. Claire Rush/AP

Kotek, in her signing letter, expressed some concerns.

"While the legislative record and public discourse highlighted several merits of the bill, I have concerns about potential unintended negative consequences for individuals who want or need assistance from an attendant. Top of mind are persons with disabilities and senior citizens who may need to remain in their vehicles," Kotek said.

"Start Here" followed Portland, Oregon, resident Natalie Hathaway as she pumped her own gas for the first time. Hathaway shared the experience in real-time. Listen to the amusing exchange below: