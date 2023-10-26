Pedro Argote, man who allegedly killed Maryland judge Andrew Wilkinson, found dead: Officials

The man who allegedly targeted and gunned down the Maryland judge who oversaw his divorce proceedings has been found dead following a one-week manhunt, authorities said.

Pedro Argote, 49, allegedly killed Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, in the judge's driveway in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Oct. 19, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Maryland has confirmed that Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was fatally shot on Oct. 19, 2023. Washington County Bar Association

Argote's body was found on Thursday morning during a search in Williamsport, Maryland, the sheriff's office said. The body was recovered in a heavily wooded area about 1 mile from where his car was found last week, authorities said.

Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said the cause and time of death are unknown until an autopsy is completed.

Authorities announced they were searching for Argote on Oct. 20 and said a reward up to $10,000 was available for information leading to his arrest.

Wilkinson was presiding over Argote's divorce proceedings, according to Albert. Argote's ex-wife was granted custody at a hearing earlier in the day on Oct. 19, which is believed to be the motive for the shooting that night, Albert said.

Wilkinson also ordered Argote to pay child support, prohibited Argote from visiting or contacting his children or wife if it was not initiated by her, and gave his wife sole possession of the family home, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

The sherif said finding Argote is a "relief," but it's "still a tragedy."

"We just came from Judge Wilkinson's viewing, met with the family. They were very appreciative. It brings a little bit of closure to them, but it's still a tragedy. They lost a husband, father and a brother," the sheriff said.

ABC News' Noah Minnie contributed to this report.