Former Pence chief of staff appeared before grand jury probing Jan. 6: Sources

The former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence appeared last week before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Marc Short was caught by an ABC News camera departing D.C. District Court on Friday alongside his attorney, Emmet Flood.

Short appeared under subpoena, sources said.

Former Mike Pence chief of staff Marc Short is seen departing D.C. District Court on July 22, 2022. ABC News

Short would be the highest-ranking Trump White House official known to have appeared before the grand jury.

Short declined to comment to ABC News. His attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office also declined to comment.

In March, the Department of Justice expanded its criminal probe into the events of Jan. 6 to include preparations for the rally that preceded the storming of the Capitol, as well as the financing for the event, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Grand jury subpoenas were sent to those who assisted in the organizing and planning of former President Donald Trump's "Save America" rally on the Ellipse near the White House, the sources said, with prosecutors seeking multiple records and documents related to the rally, including text messages and emails, as well as potential communications with other individuals regarding the logistics of the event.

"There is a lot of speculation about what the Justice Department is doing, what's it not doing, what our theories are and what our theories aren't, and there will continue to be that speculation," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press briefing last week. "We have to hold accountable every person who is criminally responsible for trying to overturn a legitimate election, and we must do it in a way filled with integrity and professionalism."

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has played numerous clips from Short's deposition with committee investigators during its public hearings.