7 people hospitalized after gun allegedly goes off accidentally at family dance hall There were many small children inside the venue at the time the gun went off.

Seven people have been injured and hospitalized after a gun allegedly accidentally discharged at a flea market and dance hall.

The incident happened on Sunday evening at the Mercado Sabadomingo, a flea market by day and dance hall by night, in Houston, Texas, when a gun misfired inside the busy venue. The facility was filled with families and small children at the time of the shooting, according to ABC News’ Houston station KTRK.

One person was shot directly in the leg as the bullet passed right through the victim’s limb. That bullet is then believed to have ricocheted off of other surfaces in the venue causing six other people inside to be hit by shrapnel and debris.

Guns are prohibited inside the Mercado Sabadomingo but that didn’t stop the alleged suspect from bringing one in anyway.

“It was very well protected,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales during a press conference. “So why somebody would have a gun in there – keep in mind there were also children inside this location, it is a family-type dance – it’s just very, very lucky that no one was seriously injured or wounded.”

All of the victims, including the one who was struck in the leg, were taken to the emergency room as a precaution.

After an initial investigation, authorities said that the suspect informed them that he had a gun in his pocket when it slipped out and accidentally discharged.

The man will continue to be questioned and an investigation into whether the circumstances surrounding the incident are true is ongoing. It is possible charges could be filed against him.