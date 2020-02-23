1 man shot, another killed at suspected illegal cockfighting event Police weren't able to locate the suspected shooter and that person is at large.

Two men have been shot, one of them fatally, at an alleged illegal cockfighting event.

The incident occurred early in the morning on Feb. 22 at approximately 12:30 a.m. when police responded to a reported shooting in a residential area in Pacoima, a neighborhood in northern Los Angeles, California, according to ABC News' Los Angeles station KABC.

When police arrived to the scene they found a man in his 20s, who currently remains unidentified, had been shot and killed.

One man was shot and another killed at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, where police suspect the shooting took place at an illegal cockfighting event. ABC News/KABC

Authorities also discovered another man had been shot and he was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition. His identity was not immediately disclosed.

Police were not able to locate the suspected shooter and that individual is currently at large. Authorities did not immediately release a description of the suspect.

It is unclear if the shooting happened at a residence but evidence at the scene of the crime indicate that an illegal cockfighting event may have been taking place. The motive for the shooting still remains unknown.

The police investigation is currently ongoing.