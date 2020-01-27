7 people unaccounted for after massive fire destroys 35 boats at Alabama dock The fire broke out at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro, Alabama.

At least seven people are unaccounted and multiple others injured Monday morning as a massive fire swept through a dock at an Alabama lake and destroyed 35 boats, authorities said.

At least seven others were injured and taken to area hospitals, Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Nicklaus told ABC News.

At least 35 boats were destroyed in a massive fire that swept through a boat dock in Jackson County Park, Jan. 27, 2020, in Scottsboro, Ala. Sierra Phillips/WAAY

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Nicklaus said that 17 different agencies, including the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and neighboring fire departments, responded to the scene.

