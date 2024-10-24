Sarah Roque, 23, was reported missing when she failed to report for duty Monday.

Person of interest in custody after soldier found dead on Army base

A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection to the suspected murder of a soldier on an Army base, officials announced Thursday.

The body of the sergeant, 23-year-old Sarah Roque, was found Tuesday in a dumpster at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

Roque, of Ligonier, Indiana, had been reported missing after she failed to report for duty on Monday.

Sarah Roque, 23 U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood/Facebook

On Thursday afternoon, base officials said a person of interest had been taken into custody.

"The incident continues to be under investigation by the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division," officials said in a statement.

In a press conference held earlier in the day on Thursday, Major General Christopher Beck said Roque's death was being investigated as a homicide.

"As a commander and a leader, this is a tragedy," Beck said. "This is something that we never want to happen, we never want for the family to have to endure, or for the unit to have to endure."

The identity of the person of interest has not been released, and officials have provided few details about Roque's death.

Officials said there is no threat to the community.

Roque served as a mine dog handler, officials said. Since she enlisted in 2020, she was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

"Sarah not only served our country bravely and honorably as a soldier, she was also a daughter, a sister and a friend to many," Beck said.