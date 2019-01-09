A person of interest in two homicides in Delaware is now on the run in Philadelphia after fleeing from officers, police warned.

Dejuan Robinson, believed to be in South Philadelphia, is armed and dangerous, Philadelphia police said.

Philadelphia Police Dept/Twitter

The manhunt has prompted some Philadelphia schools to be on lockdown, police said.

Robinson, 20, is at-large after fleeing the scene of a crash Wednesday morning, according to ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV.

Robinson was wanted for probation violations in Delaware, and when officers tried to pull him over, he fled, WPVI-TV said.

He allegedly rammed another car, causing a crash with police; three officers suffered minor injuries, WPVI-TV reported. Robinson then crashed into another car and a SEPTA bus, WPVI-TV said.

In addition to the warrant for probation violations in Delaware, Robinson is also wanted for eluding police involving injuries and firearms violations in Pennsylvania, according to Philadelphia police.