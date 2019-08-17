The person of interest related to the abandoned rice cookers that caused a bomb scare in New York City has been taken into custody, a police source told ABC News Saturday morning.

Interested in New York? Add New York as an interest to stay up to date on the latest New York news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Larry Griffin, of West Virginia, was taken into custody early Saturday.

The police source said Griffin, whom the NYPD identified as the person of interest Friday, was not under arrest.

NYPD

Cell phone video obtained by ABC News appears to show Griffin in a wheelchair as authorities taken him into custody.

Provided

Relatives of Griffin told police he contacted them and knows officers want to interview him, the source told ABC News. Griffin told them he didn't know what to do, the relatives told police, according to the source.

Griffin told family members he found the three rice cookers in front of an Asian restaurant, relatives told police, and only took them because he collects items he finds on the street, the source added.

NYPD

Meanwhile, the Logan County's Sheriff's Office in West Virginia, where Griffin has family, posted on Facebook that officers there helped contact the relatives after the FBI Joint Task Force in New York City contacted them. They had hoped to find a location in the New York City area where police could find Griffin, but the relatives didn't know.

Griffin has told them that he lives on the streets in New York, the source told ABC News.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office posted that Griffin has been arrested there at least three times in the past eight years for charges ranging from drugs to weapons to "obscene material to seduce a minor." He was indicted by the Logan County Sheriff's Department in 2017 for the latter charge, though it was not immediately clear if it resulted in a conviction.

The sheriff's office added that there was a warrant out for Griffin's arrest, which was issued in March, stemming from his alleged failure to report for missing drug screens as part of a pre-trial bond supervision.

Since Griffin has not been arrested, it was unclear Saturday if he has legal representation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.