Photos: Hawaii volcano erupts rivers of fire and lava

Aerial photos and footage reveal the extent and devastating force of the volcano erupting in Hawaii.

Flaming, red hot lava engulfed homes and structures in its path, as rivers of fire flowed downhill through neighborhoods of the Big Island.

Enormous plumes of smoke fill the sky with toxic gas as more vents opened up.

Residents were evacuated and warned of unstable roads and elevated levels of sulfur dioxide.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported molten lava shooting as high as 330 feet in the air -- higher than the tip of the torch on the Statue of Liberty.

No one knows exactly how long the Kilauea volcano will continue to erupt.

