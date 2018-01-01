People take part in the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 22, 2018. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

People try to stay warm as they wait for the start of the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 22, 2018. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

A Charlie Brown balloon moves down 6th Avenue during the 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 22, 2018. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

People on a balcony watch the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22, 2018 in New York. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

A clown performs as heavily armed police stand guard along Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 22, 2018. Andres Kudacki/AP

Singer Diana Ross rides atop a float as she makes her way down Central Park West during the 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 22, 2018. Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via USA Today Network

Pikachu and Snow Pikachu fly over 6th Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22, 2018, in New York. Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

The Sonny The Snowpal balloon floats down Central Park West during the Macy's 92nd Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 22, 2018. Jason Szenes/EPA via Shutterstock

Musicians play as they move through Sixth Avenue during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 22, 2018. Andres Kudacki/AP

Heavily-armed police officers stand guard as the Olaf balloon floats down 6th Avenue during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 22, 2018, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP

A participant tries to stay warm during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 22, 2018. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The new Fleck, Bjorn, Jojo, and Hugg balloons make their way down New York's Sixth Avenue during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 22, 2018, in New York. Tina Fineberg/AP

A parade participant makes a snow angel from confetti during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22, 2018 in New York. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The Goku balloon makes its way down New York's Sixth Avenue during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 22, 2018, in New York. Tina Fineberg/AP

Balloon technicians try to hold back the Grinch Balloon from crashing down onto the street and into the crowd as it floats down Central Park West during the Macy's 92nd Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 22, 2018. Jason Szenes/EPA via Shutterstock

The Ronald McDonald balloon float makes his way down Central Park West during the 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 22, 2018. Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via USA Today Network