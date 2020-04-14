Devika Krishna Kumar/Reuters

  • A shop that was severely damaged after Hurricane Ida pummeled New Orleans with strong winds, is seen in the early morning after the storm, Aug. 30, 2021.
    Devika Krishna Kumar/Reuters

  • Downtown buildings are lit by backup generators after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans.
    Eric Gay/AP

  • New Orleans Police detective Alexander Reiter, looks over debris from a building that collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Aug. 30, 2021.
    Gerald Herbert/AP

  • Fire Chief T.J. Pellegrin asks a couple if they are okay after Hurricane Ida passed in Bourg, La., Aug. 29, 2021.
    Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

  • A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quater by Hurricane Ida winds, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans.
    Eric Gay/AP

  • Harrison County, W. Wittmann Road in Pass Christian, Miss., floods, Aug. 29, 2021, as a result of the arrival of Hurricane Ida.
    Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP

