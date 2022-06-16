Pill bottles recalled over failure to meet child safety standards

More than 407,000 pill bottles fail to meet child safety standards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday the recall of more than 407,000 over-the-counter pill bottles, citing the products do not meet the child resistance packaging required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).

Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen, 150 count bottles have been recalled due to the packaging of the products not being child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. Walgreens via Consumer Product Safety Commission

Aurohealth recalled nearly 137,300 units of the Walgreens brand Acetaminophen. Consumers can contact Aurohealth for information on how to return the product to their nearest Walgreens store to receive a full refund.

Kroger Aspirin, 300 count bottles and Ibuprofen, 160 count bottles have been recalled due to the packaging of the products not being child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. Kroger via Customer Product Safety Commission

Aurohealth also recalled about 25,660 units of Kroger brand arthritis pain acetaminophen. Time-Cap Labs recalled nearly 209,430 units of Kroger brand aspirin and ibuprofen. Further, Sun Pharma also recalled about 34,660 units of Kroger brand acetaminophen.

Medicine bottles are displayed on shelves at the Walgreens Pharmacy in Miami, Aug. 28, 2017. Universal Images Group via Getty Images, FILE

Consumers can contact Kroger for information on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund.

The pill bottles have been sold at supermarkets nationwide.