Police chief put on paid leave after video shows him allegedly body-slamming a student

The chief will be on leave until an internal investigation is complete.

A police chief who was allegedly seen on camera body-slamming a student has been put on paid leave, Georgia's DeKalb County School District said Friday.

In a video that has been circulating on social media, DCSD Police Chief Brad Gober allegedly slams a student to the ground after the student appears to resist another officer who attempted to grab his arm.

"The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is aware of a recent video circulating in the media regarding an incident involving DCSD Police Chief Brad Gober," the district said in a statement. "In keeping with the standard operating procedure, Chief Gober has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This standard procedure ensures a comprehensive and impartial assessment of the incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigation is ongoing."

