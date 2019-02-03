A police officer was shot dead and another injured in an ongoing standoff situation at an apartment building in Pierce Township, Ohio.

The shooting took place at about 7 p.m. on Saturday and the suspect them barricaded himself in an apartment, according to Lt. Julie Poe with Pierce Township police.

The area around the apartment building was shut down as the suspect apparently continued firing throughout the night. Cincinnati ABC affiliate WCPO reported hearing shots around 10 p.m. and just before midnight.

The second officer was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in stable condition.

Pierce Township, in Clermont County, is on the Ohio-Kentucky border, about 20 miles southeast of Cincinnati.

The death is the fifth police officer this year to be killed by gunfire. It is the first since Mobile, Alabama, police officer Sean Tuder was killed while serving an arrest warrant on Jan. 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.