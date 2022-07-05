2 police officers shot following Philadelphia fireworks show

Two police officers were shot near the conclusion of a Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia.

One officer assigned to highway patrol received a graze wound to the head, police said. The other officer, who was assigned to the Montgomery County Bomb Squad and present to assist Philadelphia police for the event, sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

They both were transferred to the Jefferson University Hospital for treatment, according to WPVI, and are expected to survive.

The shooting took place in Center City on Monday night. The city Office of Emergency Management advised on Twitter to avoid the area.

This marks at least the second incident of gun violence around an Independence Day celebration in the United States, after at least six were killed in a shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

A suspect in the Philadelphia shooting has not yet been named or arrested.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.