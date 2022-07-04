Shooting reported at 4th of July parade in Chicago suburb of Highland Park

The number of injured was not immediately clear.

A shooting was reported at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering tweeted that Highland Park police are responding to an incident downtown and that "Fourth Fest" is canceled.

Highland Park officials are urging people downtown to shelter in place.

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., said he was at the start of the parade when the gunfire rang out.

"My team and I are safe and secure," he tweeted.

He added that he’s committed "to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!"

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker tweeted, "State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected."

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.