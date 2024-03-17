A suspect fled on foot after a shooting on P Street NW, D.C. police said

2 killed, 5 injured in DC shooting, police say, as search for suspect continues

Law enforcement in Washington, D.C., were searching early Sunday for a suspect who they said fled on foot following a deadly shooting on the 700 block of P Street NW.

Seven people where shot, including two fatally, police said.

Investigators were searching for a Black man with "average build, wearing light pants, blue shirt," according to the D.C. Police Department.

"Last seen on foot south bound on 7th Street NW," the department said. "DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911."

Officers responded to the area at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said.

“The initial information that we have at this time is that a total of 7 people were shot at this location, two of which have since been pronounced deceased,” Carroll in a press briefing near the scene.

The other five were transported to local hospitals.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.