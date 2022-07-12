Police searching for suspect wanted in stabbings of homeless people in NYC

One man was killed and two were injured in the stabbings so far, police say.

The New York City Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in a series of stabbing attacks targeting homeless people in Manhattan.

Police say a person wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old homeless man on July 5 is now wanted for two more stabbings in the last few days, according to New York ABC station WABC.

A 59-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach in Midtown Manhattan on Friday; on Monday, a 28-year-old man was also stabbed in the stomach at a park in the city’s Upper East Side neighborhood. Both men were taken to area hospitals and were in stable condition, police say.

All three men were asleep at the time of the attacks. The NYPD says they have video and photos of the suspected stabber at all three locations near the times of the stabbings, WABC reported.

A suspect wanted in connection with a series of stabbing in New York is seen in an image released by law enforcement. New York Police Department

The 28-year-old man told authorities that he recognized the suspect, referring to the person as “Delly," WABC reported. The NYPD is investigating if the suspect is also homeless.

Homelessness remains a pervasive issue in the U.S. Prior to the pandemic, there were over 580,000 people experiencing homelessness in America each day, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It's not yet clear how much the pandemic has impacted the number of unhoused people in the U.S.

ABC News' Kiara Alfonseca contributed to this report.