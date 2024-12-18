Police warn residents of wild monkey sightings in 3 Florida communities

Feeding wild monkeys has been prohibited in Florida since 2018.

Authorities in Florida are warning residents not to feed or approach monkeys spotted roaming around Orange City and two neighboring communities this week.

Police shared photos of the mysterious monkeys to social media on Monday writing, "The Orange City Police Department has received multiple reports of monkey sightings within the city."

Officials asked residents to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) for assistance if they encounter a monkey in the area.

The Orange City Police Department issued an alert after receiving multiple reports of monkey sightings within the city. Orange City Police Department

In a statement to ABC News on Wednesday, the Orange City Police Department said the sightings first began on Dec. 13 and similar reports were made to authorities in the cities of Deltona and DeBary.

The communities impacted are located about 30 miles north of Orlando. Police added that the monkeys are believed to be wild.

Feeding wild monkeys in the state of Florida has been prohibited by the FWC since 2017. It is a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 and 60 days in jail, according to the agency.

Nonnative monkey species including rhesus macaques, vervet monkeys and squirrel monkeys can cause harm to humans with infections such as herpes B being transferrable through scratches and bites.

The monkey sightings this week come a month after 43 primates escaped from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center in Yemassee, South Carolina.

The pack of young female rhesus macaques monkeys escaped when a new employee at the center left the door to their enclosure open, Yemassee Town Administrator Matthew Garnes said during a briefing at the time.

Alpha Genesis founder and CEO Gregory Westergaard told ABC News in November his company was investigating whether the release of the monkeys was "an intentional act" by an employee.

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.