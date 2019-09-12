Popeyes introduces BYOB solution for sold out chicken sandwich: Bring your own bun

For everyone who still hasn't tried the Popeyes chicken sandwich yet, the fast-food joint has a new proposition -- BYOB -- bring your own bun.

That's right, just when you thought the cravings had subsided, things ramped back up while people patiently await the return of summer's hottest sandwich.

Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders… pic.twitter.com/9jOFyfdae4 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) September 12, 2019

While the restaurant works to get the sandwich back, it offered another suggestion to try and keep customers happy, "order three tenders and make your own sandwich."

Popeyes rolled out the BYOB idea on Thursday and fans were split on the news.

Oh y’all funny funny huh? pic.twitter.com/m1J5tgy4e2 — 🏁 Mahomes 🔴 x Lakeshow⚡️SZN 🔥 (@LordOfTheWave_) September 12, 2019

Responses on Twitter ranged from disappointed to downright shocked at the "sandwich assembly not included" notion.

The chicken sandwich became a cultural phenomenon that had fans flocking to try it, waiting hours in line and some even taking to Twitter in hopes of getting a taste.

Even, the governor of Louisiana pulled some strings and presented the Little League World Series champs with the elusive sandwich.

The only place in the world that you can get a @PopeyesChicken sandwich is at the Governor’s Mansion tonight. Only the best for Louisiana’s own 2019 @LittleLeague World Series Champions! #LouisianaProud pic.twitter.com/KN13ws7wRZ — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 9, 2019

All to say, the menu item made with a brioche bun, pickles and crispy fried chicken sold out just two weeks after it was introduced nationwide.

But can this marketing strategy satisfy some seriously passionate poultry fans?

"It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders," Popeyes said in the tweet.

As of the time of publication their video on Twitter already had over 175K views and nearly 3K retweets.