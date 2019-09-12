Popeyes introduces BYOB solution for sold out chicken sandwich: Bring your own bun

Sep 12, 2019, 10:41 AM ET
PHOTO: Popeyes Chicken has suggested a new way for fans of to try their limited-edition chicken sandwich that sold out.PlayPopeyes Chicken
WATCH Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and more face off in latest viral Twitter feud

For everyone who still hasn't tried the Popeyes chicken sandwich yet, the fast-food joint has a new proposition -- BYOB -- bring your own bun.

That's right, just when you thought the cravings had subsided, things ramped back up while people patiently await the return of summer's hottest sandwich.

While the restaurant works to get the sandwich back, it offered another suggestion to try and keep customers happy, "order three tenders and make your own sandwich."

(MORE: 'Humiliated' man sues Popeyes over popular chicken sandwich)

Popeyes rolled out the BYOB idea on Thursday and fans were split on the news.

Responses on Twitter ranged from disappointed to downright shocked at the "sandwich assembly not included" notion.

The chicken sandwich became a cultural phenomenon that had fans flocking to try it, waiting hours in line and some even taking to Twitter in hopes of getting a taste.

PHOTO: Popeyes chicken sandwich sold out after a limited-time. Popeyes Chicken
Popeyes chicken sandwich sold out after a limited-time.

Even, the governor of Louisiana pulled some strings and presented the Little League World Series champs with the elusive sandwich.

All to say, the menu item made with a brioche bun, pickles and crispy fried chicken sold out just two weeks after it was introduced nationwide.

(MORE: Popeyes employee faces armed would-be customer over sold-out chicken sandwich)

But can this marketing strategy satisfy some seriously passionate poultry fans?

"It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders," Popeyes said in the tweet.

As of the time of publication their video on Twitter already had over 175K views and nearly 3K retweets.