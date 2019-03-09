Powerball jackpot climbs to $414 million Saturday night

A $414 million prize could ease the pain of losing an hour of sleep this weekend.

That's the estimated jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. This is the largest Powerball jackpot of 2019 so far, and the 16th largest Powerball jackpot on record.

Should the winner choose to cash out the prize, that would come out to $247.9 million. The odds of winning? One in 292.2 million.

Sher Stoneman/News and Observer/AP, FILE

Whoever the winner is, the lucky ticket-holder will have 180 days to claim the jackpot.

But, sometimes it takes months for someone to come forward and claim the prize. That's what happened earlier this week when the sole winner of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from October 2018 claimed the prize.

The person, from South Carolina, chose to remain anonymous and took the cash option of a one-time payment of $877,784,124. The winner took so long to come forward, residents in the industrial town where the ticket was sold assumed he or she was dead.

The payout was the largest to a single winner in United States history, officials said.