Powerful storm moving from Rockies into Midwest

Multiple flash flood warnings and watches have been issued throughout the Southwest this morning because of a powerful storm that's brought significant rainfall to areas including Kingman, Arizona.

A different system in the Pacific Northwest just dumped the season's first snowfall on the Cascade Mountains.

These two storm systems are on a collision course over the Midwest, where they'll likely bring heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Parts of Montana and the Dakotas are expecting heavy, wet snow, with some areas possibly seeing as much as 5 inches.

As the storm system moves east and south it will spread heavy rain this weekend from Texas to New York. Yet another storm will dump snow on the Rockies.

Some areas in the Plains may see 4 inches of rain, meaning possible flooding, over the next few days.

The high in Chicago on Wednesday was 88, the warmest October day there in 11 years. Milwaukee tied a record high of 86 degrees.

These summer-like highs are heading toward the East Coast, with temps from Atlanta to Washington, D.C., nearing 90 as New York City nears 80.