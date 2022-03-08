Prince Andrew case dismissed by stipulation

The Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre have officially settled the case.

Attorneys for Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre filed notice Tuesday morning in the Southern District of New York court informing the court that the parties have officially settled the case.

The court document states the case has been dismissed, "with prejudice" and that "each party" will bear their own costs and fees. "It is so stipulated," the document concludes.

The stipulation for dismissal awaits a signature from the judge.

Last month, Prince Andrew agreed to settle a sexual assault lawsuit from Giuffre.

The sum of the settlement was not disclosed, and a letter to the court said that Prince Andrew "intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights."

Giuffre had alleged that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew, who she claimed took advantage and sexually abused her when she was under 18.

Prince Andrew had repeatedly denied the allegation and attacked Giuffre's credibility and motives.

Giuffre and Epstein settled a civil lawsuit for $500,000 in 2009, which was the basis for Prince Andrew's argument to have the case dismissed.

Epstein died by suicide at the at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan in 2019. He had been set to stand trial for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of girls in New York and Florida.