Pumpkin farmers across US ready to deliver fun this Halloween season

Have no fear this Halloween season, farmers across the country are working hard to make sure there's no shortage of pumpkins -- and fun -- this fall.

At Underwood Family Farms in Ventura County, California, farmer Suzanna Underwood said her patch is a community-driven business.

"We're so excited to have our community come to our farm and select their own pumpkins grown right here in our fields," said Underwood.

The Faharda family visited the farm on Thursday. The fam said it's a newer family tradition.

"Doing our third annual America tradition ... getting our family pumpkin," said the father.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, families at the Pumpkin Town Farms pumpkin patch were happy to pick their own pumpkins, too.

Brigette Basse, co-owner of Pumpkin Town Farms, said she is grateful that her neighbors chose to shop locally.

"As a family owned and operated business. ... We are grateful for our customers who choose to shop locally and support made in America," said Basse.

At "Maize in the City" in Thornton, Colorado, customers have a hand in harvesting while they make lifelong memories with family and friends.

"We're really excited to just be able to provide a really fun, family friendly location for you to come out, build community, come together and just enjoy the season," said owner Cristina Palombo.

As cold weather returns to much of the country each year, families do the same at their favorite spots. The Johnson family, of Rushville, Missouri, has been coming to the Crockett Farms pumpkin patch for 10 years.

"We just have a blast looking at all of them and picking out our favorite ones," said Ellen Johnson.

Crockett Farms co-owner Andrea Crockett said there is no shortage of pumpkins at their farm.

"We have about a 20-acre pumpkin patch and we raise all of our own so we don't have to worry about getting them shipped," said Crockett. "We have white, we have orange, we have green, we have bumpy, we got smooth."