Rain, snow continue to wreak havoc on holiday travel

Dec 27, 2018, 6:33 AM ET
PHOTO: Snow was already falling in Fargo, N.D., on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, where as much as a foot of snow is possible through Saturday.PlayKXJB
WATCH Winter storm brings snow to the northern Plains

A storm system playing havoc with holiday travelers returning home from vacation is moving into the Southeast on Thursday with severe storms and snow to the north.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

The storm stretches from the Canadian border all the way down to the Mexican border, with blizzard-like conditions from Kansas to Minnesota and strong storms with heavy rain from Texas to Illinois.

PHOTO: Severe storms are possible along the Gulf Coast on Thursday morning.ABC News
Severe storms are possible along the Gulf Coast on Thursday morning.

The storm system will move north and east on Thursday night, spreading snow into the northern Great Lakes and rain from Minneapolis to Chicago and into the Ohio Valley. To the South, heavy rain will fall with flash flooding possible from New Orleans to Atlanta.

Severe weather, including damaging winds and an isolated tornado, is also possible on Thursday from Alabama to Louisiana to Mississippi.

PHOTO: Severe storms will move through Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama by 7 p.m. on Thursday.ABC News
Severe storms will move through Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama by 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Snow will be move into the Northeast from New York to Maine from Thursday night into Friday morning. Heavy rain is likely along the I-95 corridor from Boston down to Washington, D.C.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are also expected in the south from Alabama to the Carolinas. Flash flooding is possible in the region.

PHOTO: The rain, and snow to the north, will move into the Ohio Valley and reach north to New England overnight Thursday into Friday morning.ABC News
The rain, and snow to the north, will move into the Ohio Valley and reach north to New England overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

By Friday evening, the heaviest rain should move out of the Northeast, but it will linger along the Gulf Coast and into the Southeast -- where the threat for flash flooding will continue.

PHOTO: The Northeast will see heavy rain throughout much of the day Friday.ABC News
The Northeast will see heavy rain throughout much of the day Friday.

Additional rainfall from Thursday through Saturday could amount to 3 to 5 inches of rain along the Gulf Coast.

To the north, an additional 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible in the Plains and northern Great Lakes.

PHOTO: As much as 5 inches of rain are possible along the central Gulf Coast, while as much as 1 foot of snow could fall in the northern U.S. over the next three days.ABC News
As much as 5 inches of rain are possible along the central Gulf Coast, while as much as 1 foot of snow could fall in the northern U.S. over the next three days.

Comments