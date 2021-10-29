Rapper Fetty Wap arrested at a music festival in NYC on drug charges

The controlled substances were stored in Suffolk County, officials said.

William Junior Maxwell II, better known as the rapper Fetty Wap, was arrested Thursday at Citi Field in Queens, New York, on federal drug charges, according to a law enforcement official.

Maxwell was arrested during the Rolling Loud Music Festival on charges stemming from a drug-related conspiracy involving heroin and fentanyl, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

He was charged with five others, including a New Jersey corrections officer, with conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances across Long Island and New Jersey.

The defendants obtained the drugs on the West Coast and used the United States Postal Service and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport the controlled substances across the country to Suffolk County, where they were stored, according to the indictment.

“As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives,” U.S. attorney Breon Peace said.

Maxwell was a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization, prosecutors said.

“The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become,” the FBI’s Michael Driscoll said.

Maxwell, 30, of Paterson, New Jersey, will be arraigned Friday afternoon in federal court in Central Islip.

ABC News has reached out to Maxwell's representatives for comment.

The rapper was arrested in September 2019 for punching hotel workers at The Mirage in Las Vegas.