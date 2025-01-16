What to know about REAL ID

The REAL ID requirement was supposed to go into effect years ago.

Planning to travel by air in the U.S. later this year? A regular driver's license may not cut it.

Travelers flying through U.S. airports will soon need to show TSA agents a REAL ID-compliant driver's license, a passport or another form of REAL ID-compliant identification if they want to pass through the security screening.

In an announcement this week, the TSA said it's sticking with a May 7, 2025, deadline to start enforcing REAL ID requirements. However, officials also said they're planning for a two-year "phased enforcement" that could allow travelers who don't have REAL IDs to board flights -- with a warning notice.

A TSA agent works in a TSA Pre checkpoint at the Miami International Airport as some of the year's busiest travel days occur during the holiday season in Miami, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

REAL ID is an effort by the federal government to make driver's licenses and ID cards more reliable, accurate and standardized. Depending on which state your license or ID is from, REAL IDs will have a gold or black star (or a star in a bear, in the case of California) in the upper portion of the card.

The REAL ID requirement was supposed to go into effect years ago, but was delayed -- in part due to state motor vehicle departments working through COVID-19 backlogs.

Federal officials are concerned about how many Americans still don't have a REAL ID. In January 2024, only about 56% of driver's licenses and IDs in circulation across the country comply with REAL ID. The Department of Homeland Security estimated that only 61.2% of driver's licenses and IDs will be REAL ID-compliant by the May 7 deadline.

"We have four months ahead of us," said Stacey Fitzmaurice, TSA's executive assistant administrator for operations support. "There's definitely work to be done, so we want travelers to take the time now to get their REAL ID before the deadline."

A TSA agent works in a TSA Pre checkpoint at the Miami International Airport as some of the year's busiest travel days occur during the holiday season in Miami, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

What is REAL ID?

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission recommended the federal government set security standards for states to issue driver's licenses and identification cards.

"This came out of a recommendation that looked at the events of 9/11 and the vulnerabilities associated with that," said Fitzmaurice. "The REAL ID requirement is as important today as it first was coming out of the recommendations from the 9/11 Commission, and we are in a much better spot today, given that all of the states have implemented the changes for REAL ID and are implementing the REAL ID licenses today."

How to get it?

You can get a REAL ID-compliant driver's license from your state's DMV. You must be able to prove who you are by bringing documentation that includes your full name, date of birth, Social Security number, two proofs of residence and lawful status. Documents with this information could include a birth certificate, Social Security card or passport.

Who needs it?

While travelers boarding commercial flights need a REAL ID or an alternative form of approved documentation, children under 18 do not need to have a REAL ID.

For foreign travelers, foreign passports are an acceptable form of identification, according to a TSA spokesperson. The spokesperson said noncitizens who are lawfully admitted for permanent or temporary residence, have conditional permanent residence status, have an approved application for asylum or entered the country as refugees can obtain a REAL ID at their state's DMV.

People line up to enter TSA checkpoints in Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), located in Southern California, Jan. 6, 2025. Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

REAL ID does not work for international travel. If you're traveling outside of the country, you'll still need to bring your passport.

What is the 'phased enforcement' of the REAL ID deadline?

On Jan. 13, TSA published a final rule sticking with the May 7 deadline but allowing two-year phased enforcement of REAL ID until May 2027.

The agency described the need for a phased deadline.

In the example of TSA, if large numbers of individuals arrive at an airport security checkpoint with noncompliant driver's licenses or ID cards, they would not be able to proceed through screening, "potentially resulting in missed flights," the published final rule stated. "Additionally, long lines, confusion, and frustrated travelers at the checkpoint may greatly increase security risks both to passengers and TSA personnel by drawing the resources and attention of TSA personnel away from other passengers, including those known to pose an elevated risk."

A TSA spokesperson told ABC phased enforcement would "introduce and enable a temporary warning period for those travelers."

The TSA has not yet unveiled its plan for phased enforcement.

The regulations published this week state that agencies could choose to issue a written or verbal warning if someone attempts to use a non-REAL ID after the deadline.

"We want travelers to be prepared so that they don't come to the checkpoints in May without a REAL ID-compliant or another acceptable form of ID," said Fitzmaurice. "If they do -- come May -- not have their real ID, they could experience delays…We need to verify everyone's identity who is going through the TSA checkpoints. And for those individuals who don't bring identification or do not have acceptable forms of identification, we oftentimes will have to do additional requirements before they are able to go through security."