California restaurant uses code word system called "MACS" to report harassment from customers

'You can't feel intimidated by a guy': How this female trucker deals with men on the road

Female trucker shares self-defense tips

'Want to lead by example': Hotel housekeeper on speaking out about sexual harassment

'This is very rampant': Why this domestic worker is speaking out about sexual harassment

Female bartender shares harassment story

How women are fighting for equal rights on construction sites