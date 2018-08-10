Record heat scorches the West as Northeast prepares to get soaked

Heading into the weekend, gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph from California into Montana could exacerbate wildfires and lead to more record-high temperatures.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

More fire and heat warnings have been issued today across the region.

ABC News

Temperatures are expected to dip slightly over the next few days after the Pacific Northwest has seen one of its hottest stretches on record. California may be a tiny bit cooler as well.

ABC News

A storm system and cold front are combining to produce what could be a very soggy weekend for the Northeast.

Low pressure moving in from the West will stall, bringing lots of moisture, including heavy rain along the Interstate-95 corridor. Some areas could see as much as 4 inches.