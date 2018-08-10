Record heat scorches the West as Northeast prepares to get soaked

Aug 10, 2018, 8:27 AM ET
The Holy Fire in California has consumed more than 10,000 acres.PlayKABC
WATCH More homes in danger as California wildfire grows

Heading into the weekend, gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph from California into Montana could exacerbate wildfires and lead to more record-high temperatures.

More fire and heat warnings have been issued today across the region.

Hot, dry, windy conditions are expected today out West.ABC News
Temperatures are expected to dip slightly over the next few days after the Pacific Northwest has seen one of its hottest stretches on record. California may be a tiny bit cooler as well.

Highs may dip a bit out West over the next few days.ABC News
A storm system and cold front are combining to produce what could be a very soggy weekend for the Northeast.

Low pressure moving in from the West will stall, bringing lots of moisture, including heavy rain along the Interstate-95 corridor. Some areas could see as much as 4 inches.

The Northeast is expecting heavy rainfall over the weekend.ABC News
