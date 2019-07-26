Remains of 12-year-old Colorado girl who vanished in 1984 found at 'clandestine burial site': Police

Jul 26, 2019, 9:58 AM ET
PHOTO: Authorities investigate the scene after oilfield workers discovered bones in rural Weld County in northern Colorado, July 24, 2019, that police say are the remains of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, who disappeared in 1984.PlayMichael Brian/Greeley Tribune via AP
The remains of a 12-year-old Colorado girl were discovered this week at "clandestine burial site," decades after she mysteriously vanished, officials said.

Crews were excavating an area in rural Weld County for a pipeline on Tuesday when they found Jonelle Matthews' remains, Greeley Police said.

Jonelle was 12 years old when she was last seen going into her home the night of Dec. 20, 1984, police said.

PHOTO: Jonelle Matthews, is pictured in a photo released by police. Matthews was 12-years-old when she went missing in 1984. Her remains were recently discovered in Weld County in northern Colorado. Greeley Police Dept.
"This case has weighed on the hearts of the Greeley Police Department, the family and the entire city of Greeley," police said in a statement on Thursday.

Jonelle lived in Greeley, which is located in the same county where her remains were found.

Foul play is suspected, Greeley Police Sgt. J.P. Tymkowych told ABC News.

Additional information, including manner and cause of death, have not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Detective Robert Cash at 970-350-9601 or the tip line at 970-351-5100.