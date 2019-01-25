A 3-year-old boy found alive two days he went missing was "meant to survive" as he endured heavy rains and cold temperatures by himself in the woods, the local sheriff said.

"What he survived out there -- temperatures in the 20s, low 20s, the rain, the downpour that almost put our search on a standstill," Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes told ABC New Bern affiliate WCTI Friday morning. "This kid, he’s strong. He was meant to survive. He’s a survivor.”

Three-year-old Casey Hathaway was found Thursday night after he went missing Tuesday in wooded Craven County, North Carolina.

Casey is in good condition and resting, Dr. Nicole Check of the CarolinaEast Medical Center said Friday morning.

After days of desperate searches for the little boy, crews on Thursday night responded to a report of a child crying in the woods and found Casey "about 40 to 50 yards in the woods, tangled up," Hughes said.

He was soaking wet but had his coat on, Hughes said, and "he wanted water -- and his mom."

"He did say that he had a friend in the woods that was a bear," the sheriff added.

Sheriff Hughes on #CaseyHathaway:

“What he survived out there: temperatures in the low 20’s, the rain, the downpour that almost put our search on a standstill there for a little while. Just, man, it was just this kid... he’s strong. He was meant to survive. He’s a survivor.” pic.twitter.com/WHCW7WxGaC — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) January 25, 2019

The little boy was rushed to the hospital.

"Just the look on his face when his little sister came in the room, it was tear-jerking," Hughes said.

"His family is so happy to have him back safe," Check added Friday.

We did our live shots all week at this church bc it was the closest to the scene where we could get signal. It warms my heart to see the message on this sign after we spent nearly three days at this location not knowing what the outcome of this story would be. #CaseyHathaway pic.twitter.com/O1dZAkteP3 — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) January 25, 2019

Casey was playing outside Tuesday when he disappeared and a relative reported him missing, the FBI said.

Hundreds of professional searchers and volunteers spent Wednesday pushing through the cold, heavy rain, whipping winds and rugged terrain as they looked for the little boy.

Thursday morning, "only professional searchers are being used because of serious safety concerns with the weather," the FBI in Charlotte said.

By Thursday night, Casey was "good, he's up and talking, he's already asking to watch Netflix," Casey's mother, Brittany Hathaway, told reporters.

ABC News' Brandon Baur contributed to this report.