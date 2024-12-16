Many parts of the country will be experiencing weather whiplash.

Roller coaster temperatures expected to impact the US this week

A messy Monday morning commute on much of the East Coast is setting the scene for a roller coaster of temperatures throughout the country this week.

Rain was falling along the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to New York early Monday morning, with freezing rain and snow occurring farther north in New Jersey, upstate New York and western Connecticut. Mixed precipitation added a glaze of ice to roadways, complicating commutes in parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Fog is seen on Iowa Interstate 380m Dec, 16, 2024. Iowa DOT

Elsewhere, heavy rain and thunderstorms are moving across the Ohio River Valley on Monday, with a chance that storms could produce strong enough conditions to create severe weather with strong winds, hail or even spin up a tornado.

The system will move east through the day, reaching Pittsburgh by 2 p.m., Buffalo by 5 p.m., Philadelphia by 7 p.m. and New York by 9 p.m., where it will rain for most of the overnight hours.

Boston will get rain until about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, and residents through Maine will still be seeing rain until 10 a.m. Tuesday. The next shot of rain for the Northeast arrives Wednesday afternoon and should be out by Thursday morning.

More rain will arrive in a separate system Monday evening over the Midwest from Indiana to Missouri and Arkansas, forecasts show.

Following the rain will be a warmup then cooldown of temperatures in a matter of days, forecasts show.

The Northeast will see a warming trend to start the week and a cooling trend to end the week. On Monday, temperatures up to 50 degrees Fahrenheit will be seen from Washington, D.C., to New York. Temperatures will climb to the 60s on Tuesday.

D.C. could reach a daily record high on Tuesday -- the current record is 65 degrees set in 2021.

On Wednesday, temperatures will begin to change again.

Well-above-average temperatures are expected in the West, with near-daily record highs each day forecast for Phoenix from Wednesday through Saturday.

Meanwhile, the East will be getting cooler for the latter half of the week and into the weekend.

On Saturday, the western half of America will be very warm while the eastern half will be chilly.

However, by the holiday week next week, much of the nation will be under the influence of above-average temperatures, forecasts show.