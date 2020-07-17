'Rosie the Riveter' back on the job making masks to prevent spread of COVID-19 Mae Krier, 94, made bombers in Seattle during World War II.

At 94 years old, Mae Krier is hard at work helping her country, just as she did 75 years ago.

Krier, from Levittown, Pennsylvania, was one of World War II’s “Rosie the Riveters.”

At just 17, she left home to help build B-17s and B-29s at Boeing in Seattle.

After the war, she married her sailor husband, Norman, who she met on the dance floor. They started a family and were together for more than 70 years.

All these years later, Krier is rolling up her sleeves once again to make masks during the coronavirus pandemic. People all over the United States have now started asking Krier for masks. She’s made hundreds so far.

“When I make these bandanas, I make them with good feeling,” Krier told ABC News. “If just one of these little face masks can save one life, I've done my job.”

Krier has another mission: to get her fellow Riveters recognized for their work.

“We're working really hard to get the Congressional Gold Medal,” she said. “The House has passed it but we're having a hard time with the Senate.”

In the meantime, she says she’ll keep going. She’s confident, just like back then, that the U.S. will be ok.

“People are great. They'll do what has to be done,” she said. “When World War II was declared, every man, woman and child just dropped everything and did what it took to save our country. It wasn't my job or your job; it was our job.”

Her message to Americans is simple: “We can do it!"