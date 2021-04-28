Rudy Giuliani's home, office searched by federal agents as part of lobbying probe

Sources say Giuliani's electronic devices were confiscated by authorities.

Federal agents carried out a search warrant at the home and office of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani this morning, sources familiar with the matter confirm to ABC News.

The warrant was in relation to the ongoing probe led by federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York regarding Giuliani's alleged lobbying efforts abroad during the Trump presidency -- a key focus of the first impeachment case against Trump.

Sources tell ABC News that Giuliani's electronic devices, including his cell phone, were confiscated by authorities.

A spokesperson and attorney for Giuliani did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Officials with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York also declined to comment.

News of the warrant was first reported by the New York Times.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.