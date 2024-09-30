Judge declines to dismiss case against 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez

The defense's motion seeking a dismissal or new trial was denied Monday.

A New Mexico judge has declined to dismiss the case against "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, after previously dismissing the case against Alec Baldwin for evidence suppression.

Her attorneys argued in court filings that she was entitled to a new trial or dismissal of the case for "egregious prosecutorial misconduct" and "severe and ongoing discovery violations by the State."

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied the motion Monday following arguments during a virtual hearing Thursday. She also denied a separate motion from the defense seeking immediate release from detention.

Hannah Gutierrez, center, with her attorney Jason Bowles, left, and paralegal Carmella Sisneros, right, prepare for a sentencing hearing in state district court in Santa Fe, N.M., April 15, 2024. Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, FILE

In her ruling, Marlowe Sommer stated the issues raised by the defense did not justify a new trial or dismissal, and that in Gutierrez's case the state did not suppress the ammunition evidence that was at the heart of Baldwin's dismissal.

Marlowe Sommer dismissed Baldwin's case with prejudice on day three of the actor's July trial after his attorneys claimed live ammunition that came into the hands of local law enforcement related to the investigation into the deadly on-set shooting was "concealed" from them.

The judge said in court on July 12 while issuing her ruling that the state's discovery violation regarding the late disclosure of a supplemental report on the ammunition evidence "injected needless delay into the proceedings," approached "bad faith" and was "highly prejudicial to the defendant."

During Thursday's hearing, defense attorney Jason Bowles said the "significance of the items that were suppressed were favorable and material" to Gutierrez.

Bowles told the judge that he became aware of the ammunition -- which had been brought forward by his witness, Troy Teske, during Gutierrez's trial -- but directed Teske to bring it to the sheriff's office because he "didn't want to be in the chain of custody."

"We weren't told what happened" after that, Bowles said. "We weren't able to utilize those rounds."

He also argued the state suppressed additional evidence, including one of firearm expert Luke Haag's reports on the revolver involved in the shooting, and an interview with Seth Kenney, the owner of the prop firearms supplier for "Rust."

"This pattern of discovery abuse occurred in Miss [Gutierrez's] case in the same manner that it occurred in Mr. Baldwin's case," Bowles said, saying they are "asking for dismissal on the same basis that this court dismissed Mr. Baldwin's case."

Security guards stand behind a locked gate at the entrance to the Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct.r 22, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey argued Gutierrez and Bowles can't rely on the dismissal of Baldwin's case over the rounds because they were in the possession of his witness, Teske.

"She and her lawyer had them during trial and chose not to use them," she said. "That is exactly what happened,"

"They don't get to now come and say we made a strategic error, so give us a new trial," she continued.

Morrissey argued the other evidence raised by Bowles was not material and said the state did not intentionally withhold evidence.

"Nothing was intentionally buried," she said, adding that the case had a "terabyte of discovery" with new discovery "coming in constantly."

A jury found Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Hutchins, who was fatally shot by Baldwin on the Santa Fe set of the Western in October 2021 when his revolver fired a live round.

Prosecutors argued during the March trial that the armorer was the source of the live bullet that killed Hutchins and had failed to follow safety protocols meant to protect the crew while handling the firearms.

Gutierrez was sentenced in April to 18 months in prison, the maximum for the offense.

The defense had filed an appeal in May.