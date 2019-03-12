School baseball coach, wife electrocuted repairing hurricane damage on field

A high school baseball coach and his wife were electrocuted to death on the field in Florida while trying to repair hurricane damage, authorities said.

Liberty County High School's head baseball coach, Corey Crum, was operating a boom lift and unloading equipment from a trailer at the school's baseball field in Bristol, west of Tallahassee, when the lift struck power lines overhead on Sunday afternoon.

Crum, 39, was electrocuted, and then his 41-year-old wife, Shana, was electrocuted trying to help him, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

The couple died at the scene.

WCTV

Their 14-year-old son was also shocked by the electrified lift while trying to help his parents but is expected to survive. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Several members of the school's baseball team, their parents and community volunteers were on the baseball field at the time to help Crum with repairs.

The field was heavily damaged when Hurricane Michael, a historic Category 4 storm, slammed into the Florida Panhandle last October, killing dozens of people.

WCTV

The students were taken to the school gym after the incident, where grief counselors were made available, according to the sheriff's office.

Representatives for Liberty County High School and the encompassing Liberty County School District did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment Tuesday morning.

"This is a tragic event which has rocked our community to its core," Liberty County Sheriff Eddie Joe White said in a statement Monday.